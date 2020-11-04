Menu
Crime

Premier death threat accused to learn fate

by Greg Stolz
4th Nov 2020 11:24 AM
A former soldier charged with making death threats against Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young could learn his fate next month.

Aaron David Marriage, 43, was charged with using a carriage service to make a threat to kill after being arrested by police at his Nerang home in September.

At his first court appearance last month, Marriage suggested he was frustrated because he had been separated from his child because of the Queensland border closure.

"At the end of the day I haven't seen my kid for a year ... that's the whole reason why I'm here," he told the court.

 

Araon David Marriage, 43 of Nerang, was charged with using a carriage service to make threats to kill Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photo Supplied Facebook
Marriage also said he took issue with the charge, including 'who the so-called victim is', and vowed that 'the truth will come out'.

The case was mentioned again in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Marriage did not appear in person but was represented by a lawyer.

The case was adjourned to the Commonwealth court list on December 7.

 

 

