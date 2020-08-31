Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Premier hits back on Palmer threat

by Hayden Johnson
31st Aug 2020 7:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has hit back at Clive Palmer's plan to take her down at the next election, with the Queensland Premier declaring the maverick businessman can "do what he likes".

Mr Palmer plans to ramp up his campaign against Ms Palaszczuk - who he described as "hopeless" - in the coming weeks.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hit back at Clive Palmer. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Attila Csaszar
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hit back at Clive Palmer. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Attila Csaszar

The Queensland billionaire told The Sunday Mail he would use his influence to save Queensland from Labor, as he did for Australia in the 2019 federal election.

When asked if she was concerned about being in Mr Palmer's crosshair, Ms Palaszczuk said "no, not really".

"Clive Palmer, he's got a lot of money. He can do what he likes with that money and obviously team up with the LNP," she said.

"The less said about Clive Palmer the better I think."

Clive Palmer said he would use his influence to save Queensland from Labor, as he did for Australia in the 2019 federal election.
Clive Palmer said he would use his influence to save Queensland from Labor, as he did for Australia in the 2019 federal election.

Ms Palaszczuk slammed the mining magnate and Prime Minister Scott Morrison for teaming up in a "joint action to open up Queensland borders".

Mr Palmer argues Queensland's economy is on a "knife-edge" and believed the "Third World economy" plaguing Central Queensland will spread across the state.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Premier hits back on Palmer threat

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk clive palmer politics queensland state election state politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Time to use masks’ as COVID-19 cluster expected to grow

        Premium Content ‘Time to use masks’ as COVID-19 cluster expected to grow

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer is urging people to wear a mask and continue working from home as a cluster in the state’s southeast is expected to grow.

        Palmer’s mega mine fails to halt court case on human rights

        Premium Content Palmer’s mega mine fails to halt court case on human rights

        News Queensland’s new Human Rights Act is being used to argue that Clive Palmer’s mine...

        New plan to honour heroes combatting DV tragedy

        Premium Content New plan to honour heroes combatting DV tragedy

        News State Government has announced a new program to honour those combating a...

        REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Crime Keep your wits about you if you own one of these 10 cars