Premier League wrap: Outrageous GOTS contender

Manchester United escaped by the skin of their teeth.

Manchester United escaped by the skin of their teeth.

MANCHESTER United produced a stunning comeback against Newcastle in what could potentially have been Jose Mourinho's last game in charge.

Meanwhile, Gylfi Sigurdsson produced one of the goals of the season to help Everton cruise to a comfortable victory against Leicester.

Here's a wrap of all the overnight Premier League action!

MANCHESTER UNITED 3-2 NEWCASTLE

Alexis Sanchez has rescued Manchester United - and perhaps under-fire Jose Mourinho - in a thrilling 3-2 comeback win against embattled Newcastle.

Newcastle, lifeless and winless heading to the northwest, looked set to ratchet up the pressure on Mourinho and sent United into a tailspin after deservedly racing into a two-goal lead through Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto. But Old Trafford was rocking during a second half that will live long in the memory as Juan Mata and Anthony Martial struck before Sanchez snatched a last- gasp winner.

This could prove a huge moment in Mourinho's United career, although there remains big questions to answer after a pathetic first-half display in which Kenedy netted early on.

Jose still has some supporters at Old Trafford.

LEICESTER 1-2 EVERTON

Iceland playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson produced a contender for English Premier League goal of the season to help Everton beat 10-man Leicester 2-1 on Saturday.

Sigurdsson collected Idrissa Gueye's pass before a quick turn away from Leicester's James Maddison allowed him to take a touch and unleash a bullet from 25 yards into the top corner of the net.

Brazil forward Richarlison got the first goal of the game after Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel failed to deal with a cross in the eighth minute.

The home team levelled five minutes before the break when Kelechi Iheanacho led a lightning counter-attack and Ricardo Pereira burst down the right before cutting inside to beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton took control after Wes Morgan's second-half dismissal.

TOTTENHAM 1-0 CARDIFF

Eric Dier struck his first club goal in 18 months as Tottenham made it three victories in as many Premier League matches by defeating 10-man Cardiff 1-0.

Davinson Sanchez won a header following a cross by England full back Kieran Trippier and, as the ball became stuck under the feet of Cardiff's Joe Bennett, Dier showed a striker's instinct to thrash the ball into the net.

Struggling Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls was sent off after 58 minutes following a trip on Lucas Moura, who was a constant danger up front for Tottenham.

Sean Morrison hit the post as the visitors went close to an equaliser, despite their numerical disadvantage, but could not make the breakthrough as it remained winless after eight games this season.

Dier celebrates with Davinson Sanchez.

CRYSTAL PALACE 0-1 WOLVES

Matt Doherty scored a fine winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers, setting an English Premier League record when they were unchanged for their eighth match from the start of the season, won 1-0 at rainswept Crystal Palace.

Right back Doherty struck after 56 minutes when he rifled in a shot from a tight angle between Wayne Hennessey and the near post on Saturday as Wolves went a sixth match unbeaten and climbed to seventh with 15 points before Sunday's matches.

Palace almost equalised in the 70th minute but Rui Patricio made a reflex save from substitute Max Meyer's superb volley and blocked Wilfried Zaha's follow-up.

Matt Doherty netted the winner for Wolves.

BURNLEY 1-1 HUDDERSFIELD

Aaron Mooy's strugglers Huddersfield Town have picked up a valuable away point with a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the English Premier League.

Sam Vokes headed Burnley in front in the 20th minute, rising well to meet a Johann Berg Gudmundsson cross.

Huddersfield dominated possession though and finally got some reward in the 66th minute when Christopher Schindler headed in Chris Lowe's cross. The Yorkshire side have yet to win this season and are in 18th place on three points.

Sam Vokes was on the scoresheet once again.

WATFORD 0-4 BOURNEMOUTH

Josh King struck twice as Bournemouth continued their best start to an English Premier League season and earn their biggest top-flight away win with a 4-0 thumping of 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road.

The battle between the league's two biggest surprise packets turned into an unexpected one-sided romp for Eddie Howe's men, who were inspired by their attacking duo of Callum Wilson and King and aided by the 32nd-minute sending off of Christian Kabasele.

David Brooks put the Cherries ahead after a swift 14th- minute counter before a double blow for Watford saw Kabasele dismissed for bringing down King, who picked himself up to score from the penalty spot.

King combined with Wilson for Bournemouth's third just before the break before Wilson deservedly got in on the scoring act just after the restart to push the Cherries up to fifth place.