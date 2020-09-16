Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

by Shiloh Payne
16th Sep 2020 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has spent more than $500,000 on coronavirus polling, despite repeated claims she relies solely on the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young's advice.

The Premier's department has been hiring pollsters to gauge Queenslander's perspective on the restrictions her government has enforced, according to The Australian.

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hired pollsters to gauge voter sentiment on COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Liam Kidston
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hired pollsters to gauge voter sentiment on COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Liam Kidston

 

Over the last few months leading up to the October 31 state election, more than $528,000 has been spent on coronavirus polling.

With border restrictions constantly dividing Queensland residents since their initial closure in March, Ms Palaszczuk's office hired political strategist Mike Kaiser to help create Queensland's economic recovery plan.

The Australian reports that government disclosures have revealed consultancy firm KPMG, where Mr Kaiser works as Brisbane's corporate affairs advisory partner, was awarded $275,000 in confidence to provide "advice to (the Department of Premier and Cabinet) on the development of an economic recovery road map" in May.

 

 

Originally published as Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk covid-19 polling queensland restrictions state election

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High-priority road upgrades go ahead with funding boost

        Premium Content High-priority road upgrades go ahead with funding boost

        News Smoother and safer roads will soon be a reality with further road upgrades in the central west.

        CQ mum’s innovation revolutionised underground coal mining

        Premium Content CQ mum’s innovation revolutionised underground coal mining

        Business Moranbah mine worker didn’t let resistance stop her after being told to give up on...

        ‘Cracking result’: Bull sells for $160,000 at CQLX

        Premium Content ‘Cracking result’: Bull sells for $160,000 at CQLX

        Rural The 21-month old bull, weighing 836kg, was sold at the Droughtmaster National Bull...

        $18m to fast track Mackay’s next major road project

        Premium Content $18m to fast track Mackay’s next major road project

        Rural Funding has been unlocked, with construction to start later this year.