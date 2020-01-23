Menu
Premier wants maverick MP to stay

by Jack McKay
23rd Jan 2020 12:33 PM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says she wants Jo-Ann Miller to stay in Parliament amid revelations the maverick Labor MP is considering a tilt for Ipswich mayor.

But she says she hasn't spoken with her about her plans and wouldn't be contacting her to ask about them.

It comes after The Courier-Mail today revealed the Bundamba MP was mulling a run in a move that would put pressure on the Government to defend her seat in a potential by-election.

Ms Palaszczuk said she hoped Mrs Miller would make up her mind "very shortly" on whether she would run, describing it as a "matter for her".

"She's a member of our team," she said.

"I do think for the benefit of her local electorate and Ipswich, she should make a decision soon. I'd like her to remain, but if she chooses to go, that's her decision.

"She hasn't said anything formally. This is purely media speculation."

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller during a Town Hall meeting in Ipswich in 2018. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP
Ms Palaszczuk said she would support Mrs Miller, though, if she decided to make a bid for mayor.

She confirmed Mrs Miller had not spoken to her about the matter. When asked whether she would try to contact her backbencher on the matter, she said: "That's a matter for her."

The Premier also wished outgoing Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey the very best after the LNP stalwart revealed she had been battling depression and would be stepping down from Parliament in February 1.

In a statement announcing her decision last night, Ms Stuckey said she had been ridiculed and abused for standing up for her community and that speaking out on their behalf was taking its toll "in a manner that was detrimental to my health".

She also spoke of the "black cloud" that had "swamped" her.

Ms Palaszczuk today said there needed to be respectful relationships in all workplaces, including the Queensland Parliament.

"Perhaps the meanness needs to stop, and a bit of dignity and respect for everyone needs to take place," she said.

Labor’s candidate for Currumbin is Kaylee Campradt. Picture: Glenn Hampson
"I think in the world of Twitter and Facebook, the attacks do become more personal and I think it just needs to stop."

Ms Palaszczuk said she expected a tough fight in the looming Currumbin by-election, but she talked up Labor's candidate Kaylee Campradt - saying she was very happy with her.

"She'll work really hard," she said.

"I spoke to her this morning as well. She's looking forward to it. There's issues out there in the electorate that we'll be talking to the people about."

Ms Palaszczuk said she would give consideration as to when the by-election would be held, including if it could be held on the March 28 local government Election Day.

BEYOND BLUE 1300 224 636

