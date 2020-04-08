QUEENSLAND has recorded another nine coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state total to 943.

It comes as the state faces an Easter weekend in lockdown and after an infectious diseases nurse treating COVID-19 patients at Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital has tested positive to the illness.

The nurse stayed home when symptoms emerged and notified her bosses immediately. The nurse is now resting in isolation.

The hospital is covered by the Metro South Public Health unit, which has told six other staff members who came into contact with the nurse to self-isolate for the required 14 days.

Most of the other cases are patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Speaking on Today this morning, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned Queenslanders need to buckle up for six months of strict social distancing measures.

It comes after reports that NSW is considering relaxing restrictions as early as next month to help revive small business.

Cafes, gyms, pubs, clubs and tattoo parlours are among a raft of businesses across Queensland that have been forced to shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Ms Palaszczuk told Today that Queensland was looking at six months of tough measures.

"Our border closures are obviously having an impact, the cruise ships leaving are having an impact but like I said we're looking at six months here," she said.

"I think everyone needs to buckle in for the six months and then let's see how we go after that and what measures then we can look at.

"But we've got to flatten that curve.

"You don't want to have our hospitals overrun like they are in other countries."

The Premier said restrictions may be eased six or seven months down the track for different areas across the state.

Originally published as Premier's six-month warning as case total inches higher