Prepare for glow run 2018

GLOW IN THE DARK: Ainsley Best and Lauren Pingel are excited to be holding the Shute Upton Engineering's Junior Crushers Glow Run in Blackwater this month. Contributed

Running: If you are looking for a fun running event around the Central Highlands, check out the Shute Upton Engineering Junior Crushers Glow Run 2018.

Held at the May Day Fair Grounds, Blackwater, on Tuesday, April 24, the Junior Crushers Glow Run is similar to a colour run, the only difference is it's held during the night with UV paint.

There will be a bar, face painting, a glow stall and the PCYC will sell hot chips and holding a sausage sizzle.

Junior Crushers Glow Run organiser Lauren Pingel said proceeds from the glow run would go towards the Blackwater Crushers Junior Rugby League Club.

"We are raising funds to keep their gear and equipment up to date and give them the opportunity to go away for their yearly under-age group carnivals,” she said.

"This is our third year holding a fundraiser event for the Junior Crushers, so we decided to mix it up a little and hold a glow run instead of a colour run.”

Gates for the glow run will open at 5.30pm however the 2.4km run won't kick off until 7.30pm and Pingel stresses "it is not a race”.

"This is an event for all ages, so feel free to run, walk or crawl,” she said.

"We have four stations over the 2.4km run with our Senior Crushers and police volunteering: They know not to go too crazy on the young ones.

"We are trying to get the whole community involved.”

She said after getting smashed with UV paint, there would be a killer disco.

"There is going to be an awesome disco under UV lights to show off the paint you have collected along the way,” she said. "The effects of the whole run will be shown off at the end.”

Pingel hopes to make this the biggest event Blackwater has known.

"We want to put this on the map to be one of the biggest events in Blackwater,” she said.

"It's such a different thing being offered to Blackwater, no-one has done anything like this before. We want everyone to be involved and support the event so we can continue it every year.”

Early bird registration is open. Tickets are limited and, while registration is available on the night, people are urged to register online before the event as prices are more expensive and t-shirts are not guaranteed.

After registration, contact Pingel or Ainsley Best to pick up your glow pack, which includes a white t-shirt, clear glasses and glow bracelets. Children under five will need to bring their own white t-shirts.

To register and for more details, go to the Facebook page Shute Upton Engineering's Junior Crushers Glow Run "18”.