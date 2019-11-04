Menu
Login
News

Prepare to leave: Fire bears down on community

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Nov 2019 4:12 PM

RESIDENTS of Villeneuve northwest of Brisbane are being warned to prepare to leave as a fast-moving fire ravages bushland east of Kilcoy.

As of 3:15pm a large grass fire was burning towards the west of Alma Court and Axelsen Drive, Villeneuve.

Firefighters were working to contain the fire and water bombing was about to commence.

No homes currently under threat, however Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were urging residents in the area to be ready to leave if the situation worsened.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shaped by the country

        Shaped by the country

        News An Emerald singer didn’t expect to become a country songwriter until he learnt a song for his dad.

        Ministers respond to your right to know

        Ministers respond to your right to know

        News We asked your government representatives to reply to the media’s press freedom...

        Jazz night to remember friend

        Jazz night to remember friend

        News The Emerald Town Jazz Band will play a concert in memory of Eleanor Heart next...

        Latest renewable energy project is now up and running

        Latest renewable energy project is now up and running

        News A major renewables project was officially opened in the Isaac region.