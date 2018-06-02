Pressure on to keep title

WORLD CLASS: Cass Pickard pulling the 190kg gold medal deadlift in her under 63kg weight division at the 2017 IPF World Championships in Belarus.

Powerlifting: LOCAL Emerald powerlifter Cass Pickard is feeling the pressure today as she boards her plane to defend her World Title in Canada.

Pickard competes in powerlifting for Australia and is the current M1 under 63kg World Champion.

She will be competing in the 2018 IPF World Championships next week in Calgary, Canada, from June 5-17. The World Championships are held in a drug tested federation under the IPF umbrella.

Last year was her first year competing on the world stage in Belarus, where she won both her weight and age division.

"I feel more pressure this time around because I am going in as the defending World Champion,” Pickard said.

"Every competition comes with anxieties and pressure, but I love the pressure.

"I think it pushes me to bring my best out on the day and I have had a great lead up.

"I have hit some great numbers in the gym this week and that is a confidence I get to take with me.

"I feel great, my mind is clear and in the right place, so there are no excuses for this one.

"All I can do is take my best, I can't control what any of the other lifters are doing. I have the same advantage and that is to do my best on the day.

"When you have been training hard all year that's what you want to see, you want to see progress.

"There's some good hard competition this year and I am very excited for that.”

Pickard's current numbers are squat 150kg, bench 75kg and deadlift 192.5kg.

Pickard only started lifting five years ago to gain self-confidence and lose weight. She has gone on to represent Australia internationally every year since.

A true leader, over the past two years she has given her time to motivating the youth of Emerald to strive for their dreams through motivational talks at various clubs and schools.

"I aim to inspire and motivate our youth, teaching them if they are willing to put in the hard work, anything is possible,” Pickard said.