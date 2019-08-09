Prestigious golf cup is back in Emerald's hands

IT WAS a weekend of fierce but friendly competition when Emerald took on Blackwater in an annual pennant golf tournament recently.

When the dust settled, Emerald secured the Steve Taylor Cup with an impressive 16.5 final score compared to Blackwater's 13.5.

This marks the second year out of the past six that Emerald has won the cup.

Considered the ultimate golf game, pennant golf pits players against each other in a "gentleman's form of warfare”, as long-time pennant player and sponsor Steve Taylor put it.

"It's a psychological game. For example, rather the person having a putt - (it) might be a two-foot putt, which there's a fair chance you'll get it - you might just say to them, 'Pick that up, you can have that' and you're sort of lulling him into a false sense of security,” Taylor said.

"And the pressure point, where he thinks you're going to give it to him, you say, 'No, I'd like to see you putt that'.

"That then creates a bit of nervous tension and nine times out of 10, he'll miss it.

"There's a lot of mind games in play - that's why we love it so much.”

Taylor - who was awarded life membership for the Central Queensland Golfing Association several years ago - said the pennant tournament against Blackwater had been going on since the 1970s.

"It's generally considered quite an honour to be part of the pennant's team because you're representing your club,” Taylor said.

Emerald Golf Club pennant team captain Keith McDonell - who captained in the absence of club captain Ace Edwards - said the annual pennant weekend would not be possible without the efforts of people like Taylor.

"We wouldn't be able to do this without the generous support of people like Steve Taylor and that's very important to the Emerald Golf Club - not only to the players but to the club itself,” McDonell said.

"To have 15 (players) represent the club away and at home makes a very special event.”

McDonell said Blackwater was "very strong” in pennant matches and "very competitive”, which made for a great weekend.

"You do form some good friendships. I was in Springsure for the (Golf) Open yesterday and half of the Blackwater team was there and we got together and had a good old yarn,” McDonell said.

"So you do make friends through it and catch up at the other Opens throughout the year.”

Taylor agreed that "camaraderie among players” was a big part of pennant matches.

"You're out there fighting tooth and nail - like a gentleman's warfare - but then when it's all over, you buy each other a drink and you're the best of mates,” he said.

The next big event on the golfing calendar is the Peak Downs Open at Capella on Saturday, August 17.

Mr Taylor said golf clubs from all over Central Highlands would be participating.