Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: Man who threatened to rape police officers before urinating in the back of a police car has been warned to clean up his “disgusting” behaviour.
COURT: Man who threatened to rape police officers before urinating in the back of a police car has been warned to clean up his “disgusting” behaviour.
Crime

‘Pretty disgusting’: Man’s rape threat before urinating

Melanie Whiting
13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who threatened to rape Sarina police officers before urinating in the back of a police car has been warned to clean up his "disgusting" behaviour.

Now the 29 year old Milman man must perform 100 hours of unpaid community service.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said police were called to Phillips Street at 6.40pm on February 14 in relation to a disturbance.

Officers found James Allen Toon "grossly intoxicated" and walking in a zigzag manner, on nearby Dawson Street.

Police went to the Sarina home he was staying at, however the occupier refused to have Toon at the house due to his behaviour.

Toon was arrested and placed in the back of a police car to be taken to the watch house.

"On travelling to the watch house, (Toon) continued berating police with insults and threats," Ms Pearson said.

" … He stated he was going to rape the police officers."

Toon also urinated in the back of the police car during his transport.

He pleaded guilty in Sarina Magistrates Court to being drunk in a public place and wilful damage.

Toon's lawyer told the court his client had suffered various mental health issues after an assault in 2018, when he was beaten into a coma with a metal pipe.

However, Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan noted Toon's criminal history of anti-social behaviour towards the police and community before the assault.

"He needs to repay the community for his behaviour," she said.

"No one wants to clean up your urine, you didn't have to clean it up.

"It's pretty disgusting, so that why I think it's very serious."

Ms Hartigan took into account Toon's criminal history and guilty plea when she handed down an order of 100 hours community service.

He was also ordered to pay $300 restitution for the damage caused to the police vehicle.

More Stories

Show More
mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court sarina courts sarina crime sarina magistrates courts
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New business blooms at the twilight markets

        premium_icon New business blooms at the twilight markets

        News Young entreprenuers at the forefront of free community event.

        Christensen urges Albanese to back casual workers’ law

        premium_icon Christensen urges Albanese to back casual workers’ law

        Politics The Federal Labor leader has described the legislation as ‘flawed’

        BHP, WorkPac respond to explosive mine wage-cutting report

        premium_icon BHP, WorkPac respond to explosive mine wage-cutting report

        Business Report finds $296.95 million is being lost from region’s economy

        Expensive road rules obstruct business, Gemfields truckers say

        premium_icon Expensive road rules obstruct business, Gemfields truckers...

        News Several landholders say the regulations make no sense and cost the Central...