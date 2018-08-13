Pretty in pastel for change of season
Spring's arriving early in the fashion world, with pastel hues and pretty accessories breathing fresh life into wardrobes.
Lighten up your look with lilac - stylist Liana Gow-Killingbeck is tipping it as the season's biggest trend.
Millennial pink is popping up too, but the pretty purple is a softer way to make a style statement.
"Reach for the pastel hue in a soft knit, midi dress or statement skirt and style with white and denim classics for a hip yet effortless ensemble,” Liana says.
Comfort lovers are in for a treat, with fashionable flats on point.
"Pointed shoe styles are an elegant option to keep your toes warm and outfit chic as the season begins to swing,” Liana says.
"Invest in a pointy pair of casual flats for an all-round staple shoe, or strap into a sexy pair of stilettos to elevate your after-dark aesthetic.
"Meet in the middle with a classic block-heeled sandal.”
Accessories are also injecting character into season-bridging staples.
"A wallet-friendly trend currently making waves across Instagram is resin-made earrings in various tones of tortoiseshell,” Liana says.
"Opt for a funky pair of retro-inspired hoops or drop earrings to lift your accessories game.”
Photos: Jerad Williams
Model: Cate Collins at Que Models, quemodels.com
Location: Kira & Kira, kiraandkira.com.au
Stylist: Liana Gow-Killingbeck, Nmedia PR, Instagram @nmedia_pr