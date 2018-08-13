Menu
Login
LOOK 1: Piper dress from Myer, $149.95; Levis jacket from Myer, $149.95; Status Anxiety purse from Myer, $79.95; Witchery shoes, $129.95; and Lovisa rings, $12.99.
LOOK 1: Piper dress from Myer, $149.95; Levis jacket from Myer, $149.95; Status Anxiety purse from Myer, $79.95; Witchery shoes, $129.95; and Lovisa rings, $12.99. Jerad Williams
Fashion & Beauty

Pretty in pastel for change of season

by CHANTAY LOGAN
13th Aug 2018 2:23 PM

Spring's arriving early in the fashion world, with pastel hues and pretty accessories breathing fresh life into wardrobes.

Lighten up your look with lilac - stylist Liana Gow-Killingbeck is tipping it as the season's biggest trend.

Millennial pink is popping up too, but the pretty purple is a softer way to make a style statement.

"Reach for the pastel hue in a soft knit, midi dress or statement skirt and style with white and denim classics for a hip yet effortless ensemble,” Liana says.

Comfort lovers are in for a treat, with fashionable flats on point.

"Pointed shoe styles are an elegant option to keep your toes warm and outfit chic as the season begins to swing,” Liana says.

"Invest in a pointy pair of casual flats for an all-round staple shoe, or strap into a sexy pair of stilettos to elevate your after-dark aesthetic.

"Meet in the middle with a classic block-heeled sandal.”

Accessories are also injecting character into season-bridging staples.

"A wallet-friendly trend currently making waves across Instagram is resin-made earrings in various tones of tortoiseshell,” Liana says.

"Opt for a funky pair of retro-inspired hoops or drop earrings to lift your accessories game.”

Photos: Jerad Williams

Model: Cate Collins at Que Models, quemodels.com

Location: Kira & Kira, kiraandkira.com.au

Stylist: Liana Gow-Killingbeck, Nmedia PR, Instagram @nmedia_pr

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
fashion liana gow-killingbeck pastel spring
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Dryland cotton success

    Dryland cotton success

    Business Emerald grower Warrick Stent-Smith had a successful first try at dryland cotton.

    CQ cancer survivor sparks vital men's health conversation

    CQ cancer survivor sparks vital men's health conversation

    News MICHAEL Gaskin is using his close call to start a conversation

    CQ country town unites for a generous road delivery

    CQ country town unites for a generous road delivery

    News 'This drought is biting pretty hard and people are really suffering'

    Cabaret show to honour seniors

    Cabaret show to honour seniors

    News Cabaret show and dinner honours local seniors.

    Local Partners