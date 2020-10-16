Prices keep soaring at CQLX as more record sales are broken

Josh Heck, Savage Barker and Backhouse - GDL, with the sale topping Brangus steers that reached 522c/kg.

Josh Heck, Savage Barker and Backhouse - GDL, with the sale topping Brangus steers that reached 522c/kg.

MORE RECORD sales were broken at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) as the steer price surged this week.

The weaner steers reached 522c/kg at Wednesday’s Prime and Store Cattle Sale.

The stellar pen from Taunton Station weighed under 200kg and returned $844/head.

It was snatched up by a restocker from Moura.

Savage Barker and Backhouse – GDL, Gracemere’s Harry Phillips, said it was an exciting moment to see prices surpass historical records at the yards.

“We had a run of southern buyers, mostly backgrounders, who propped the sale up,” Mr Phillips said.

In total, the 3779 head yarding was drawn from Nebo, St Lawrence, Bowen, Blackwater, Baralaba, Biloela and the local area.

TopX's Brad Mulvihill with John Creed and John Bowkett, Raglan, whose Brahman cross steers averaged 480kg and reached 385c/kg to return $1856/head.

“For heavier cattle, we had a few big runs of feeder steers that sold to 388 cents per kilo, and a few pens of trade steers that made to 412 cents per kilo,” Mr Phillips said.

Creed and Bowkett topped the steer category with a run of Brahman cross, which sold for 385c/kg, weighing 480kg to make $1,856/head.

Busby Cattle Company, Mt Larcom, also had a good result for its Charbray steers that reached 393c/kg, weighed 430kg to return $1685/head.

For lighter steers, Cedar Creek Grazing, Gogango, reached the remarkable height of 500c/kg with its 222kg Limousin cross pen that made $1114/head.

Mr Phillips said the heifer job mirrored the bidding action for the steers.

Brahman heifers from Hazelton Pastoral Company reached 396c/kg to return $1338/head.

“The weaner heifer market was as dear as we have ever seen it,” he said.

“A lot of backgrounders were bidding for the lighter calves, we saw prices of 440 cents per kilo kg to 460 cents per kilo for the lighter heifers.”

A feature in this category were S and DL McAulay-Powell’s Brahman heifers that topped at 442c/kg, weighed 188kg, to return $830/head.

The cow market was strong, and Charters Tower’s Unity Pastoral peaked at 320c/kg for its Grey Brahmans that weighed 415kg to make $1250/head.

Looking ahead, Mr Phillips said it was possible for next week’s sale to host similar prices.

“Every week we say it can’t get any dearer, and then next week proves us all wrong. It’s very exciting times to be in the agriculture industry,” he said.

