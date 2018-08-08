Prices revealed for BMW's latest X4 high-riding coupe
PRICES for the new BMW X4 Coupe will start from $76,900 plus on-roads when it arrives in September.
There will be four variants, with the range-topper new a M40i Performance model at $109,900.
The X4 will be longer, wider and have an enlarged wheelbase compared to its predecessor.
"Following on from the initial success of the all new BMW X3 in the market, we are excited to bring the all new BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe to Australia,” said BMW Group Australia CEO, Vikram Pawah.
"From the well-equipped X4 xDrive20i through to the first ever X4 M40i M Performance model, the X4 range brings strong dynamics, efficiency and performance to the expanding SAC space,” he said.
"The second-generation BMW X4 brings together a distinctive, dynamic silhouette with a clear, pared-back use of forms,” said Senior Vice President BMW Group Design, Adrian van Hooydonk.
Basic equipment will include features used in the 7 Series limo and other high-end models, including a central 10.25-inch colour infotainment touchscreen.
Like the compact X2, the "adventurous” M Sport X Package will be available as a no-cost option on xDrive20i, xDrive20d and xDrive30i variants. The M Sport X package adds a M Aerodynamics exterior package, grey design elements including the front kidney grilles and side cladding strips, M Sport adaptive suspension, M sport brakes, BMW Individual high-gloss 'Shadow Line' window surrounds and 19-inch alloy road wheels on xDrive 20i and 20d variants, and 20-inch wheels on the xDrive30i.
As standard, these X4 variants are fitted with the M Sport Package.
Every BMW X4 comes with all-wheel drive. Base xDrive20i is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine generating 135kW and 290Nm and is capable of reaching 100km/h from rest in 8.3 seconds.
The similarly-specified xDrive20d uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel which pumps out 140kW and some 400Nm of torque, for 0-100km/h in 8.0 seconds.
Next in line is the xDrive30i, powered by a a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine provides 185kW of power and 350Nm of torque. This enables 0-100km/h acceleration of 6.3 seconds.
for the new performance variant, the M40i, it comes with a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight six-cylinder petrol engine, offering 265kW power output and 500Nm of torque. The 0-100km/h timing is stopped after only 4.8 seconds.
BMW X4 launch range pricing plus on-roads:
X4 xDrive20i M Sport $76,900
X4 xDrive20d M Sport $79,900
X4 xDrive30i M Sport $83,900
X4 M40i M Performance $109,900
Standard equipment:
- BMW Head-Up Display
- Cruise Control with braking function
- Driving Assistant with Approach Control Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning and Speed Limit Info
- Parking Assistant Plus including Rear View Camera, fully automated parking assistant with Active Park Distance Control, Surround View, Panorama View and 3D View
- LED Headlights with extended contents, including cornering lights and LED daytime running lights
- LED fog lights
- Rear LED taillights
- Interior rear-view and exterior mirrors with anti-dazzle function
- Lights package, including footwell lights, door exits, reading lights and vanity mirrors
- Rain sensor, including automatic headlight activation
- M Sport Package
- Adaptive Suspension
- 19-inch M light alloy wheels
- Eight-speed automatic transmission
- BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line
- Sports front seats for driver and front passenger with side bolster adjustment
- Cloth/leather 'Vernasca' upholstery
- Front electric seat adjustment with driver's memory function
- M leather multi-function steering wheel
- BMW Individual headliner anthracite
- Automatic tailgate operation
- Three-zone climate control air conditioning
- Storage compartment package
- Through loading system with 40:20:40 split
- BMW Connected+
- ConnectedDrive Services including BMW Online and BMW Apps
- Intelligent Emergency Call
- Real-Time Traffic Information
- Remote services including send-to-car, cabin pre-conditioning and remote unlocking/locking via smartphone app
- TeleServices
- Navigation system Professional with 10.25-inch colour touch display
- DAB+ digital radio tuner
- Six-speaker stereo system
- Enhanced telephony with extended smartphone connectivity including Bluetooth connectivity for up to two devices