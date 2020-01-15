Primary school teacher hit with mountain of sex charges

A PRIMARY school teacher faces almost a dozen sexual assault charges for allegedly abusing students during a three-year ordeal.

The teacher from the Bass Coast region faced court charged with a series of offences, including sexual penetration of a child under 16, grooming for sexual conduct and multiple counts of committing an indecent act.

It is understood the charges relate to two victims.

The offending is alleged to have taken place between December 2013 and November 2016 at a regional school in the state's southeast which cannot be named for legal reasons.

A Victorian primary school teacher is facing sexual charges for allegedly abusing students.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington noted the alleged victims were "very young" and rejected the man's request for a four-week adjournment, saying that due to the nature of the allegations the matter should be dealt with expeditiously.

Court documents reveal the 48-year-old Inverloch man is accused of one count of rape of a child under 16 in November 2014 and one count of grooming a child for sex over a period of almost two years.

He also faces nine counts of performing an indecent act.

The La Trobe Valley Magistrates' court on Thursday heard the accused man, who cannot be identified, had offered a plea bargain days before he was due to front court.

Prosecutors said they were "considering" the deal and both parties were ordered to return to court in late January.

The Herald Sun revealed last year the grade 1-2 teacher was hauled from his classroom and arrested in October.

It is understands the alleged offending related to children at a previous school where the teacher worked. .

He has been suspended by the Victorian Institute of Teaching on an interim basis with the teaching watchdog also issuing him with a notice of intention to suspend his registration on an ongoing basis.

The teacher faces up to 10 years behind bars if found guilty.

He will return to court on January 20.

genevieve.alison@news.com.au