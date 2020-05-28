Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A ‘primary school aged child’ has been involved in a vehicle collision.
A ‘primary school aged child’ has been involved in a vehicle collision.
News

‘Primary schoolchild’ hospitalised after vehicle collision

Jordan Gilliland
28th May 2020 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 'PRIMARY school aged child' has been transported to hospital after a vehicle and pedestrian incident in Cannonvale.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident on Paluma Rd, Cannonvale, about 8.40am.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman confirmed the collision happened in a car park near McDonalds and was a "low-speed collision".

The QPS spokesman said the child had suffered a cut to their knee.

The patient was being transported to Proserpine hospital with minor injuries to their lower limb, the QAS spokeswoman confirmed.

cannonvale collision queensland ambulance service school aged child
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business NEWS Corp Australia has revealed changes to its Australian media titles that will result in many of its Queensland and NSW mastheads becoming digital only.

        Man critically injured after falling out off a ute

        premium_icon Man critically injured after falling out off a ute

        News The man was driving in a ute on a property in Central West Queensland when he fell...

        Community members take a stand against retail giant

        premium_icon Community members take a stand against retail giant

        News Two Central Queensland towns have fought back against business closures in the...

        Nurse’s illegal roadtrip linked to Blackwater death

        premium_icon Nurse’s illegal roadtrip linked to Blackwater death

        News The body of a 30-year-old Nathan Turner was found by his partner