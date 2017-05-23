Prime Minister visits Emerald

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with Poppy Millar and Mave Burnett on Friday.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has visited Emerald today following his visit to Rockhampton yesterday.

He met with locals at a community barbecue at McIndoe Park function centre, addressing the community and media along with LNP Leader Tim Nicholls, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes.

Mr Turnbull took time to take selfies with school students while also meeting with locals who had gathered.

In his brief day-tour of the town, Mr Turnbull also meet with the LNP shadow ministry.

The shadow ministry flew into Emerald earlier this morning and will be at the Pub Politics on tonight.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls said tonight was a chance for Emerald locals to express their views on a wide range of issues in a relaxed session.

Pub Politics is at the Irish Village Beer Garden tonight from 6-8pm.