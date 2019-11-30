Primed for premium pharmaceutical service

EMERALD Plaza Pharmacy’s Peggy Zhu has always had a passion for regional communities.

Living in Sydney as a community pharmacist and working in aged care, she was quick to apply for a managing pharmacist position in Central Queensland.

In this way, Peggy found herself in Emerald in 2017 and fell in love with its atmosphere. Recently she was a finalist for the Queensland Pharmaceutical Society of Australia early career pharmacist of the year.

Emerald Pharmacy Services owner Jessica Burrey said she was lucky to have Peggy on her team.

“We’re very blessed to have such a passionate and skilled pharmacist as Peggy in Emerald,” she said.

“Her passion for her patients is second to none and she’s very driven to continue expanding her skills to improve the health of both our patients and the Central Highlands community.

“The services Peggy provides as a result of all her training are a combination of funded and private services in diabetes management, pain management, and lifestyle coaching.”

Since arriving in town, Peggy has been trained in vaccination, chronic disease management, primary foot assessment, and mental health first aid.

She is in the final stages of completing her training as a diabetic educator and is accredited to deliver the Chronic Pain MedsCheck, a program designed to expand the role of community pharmacies and improve clinical outcomes for consumers.

Ms Burrey said that with the help of pharmacists like Peggy, the community was beginning to focus more on preventive care.

“Emerald Plaza Pharmacy is focused on developing services that meet the needs of the community beyond traditional medication supply,” she said.

“Our focus is really to support the community by providing innovative services provided through an advanced pharmacist practice.”

Book an appointment with Peggy or one of the other advanced practice pharmacists at Emerald Plaza Pharmacy to discuss your health care needs.