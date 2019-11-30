Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ALL SMILES: Peggy Zhu at Emerald Plaza Pharmacy.
ALL SMILES: Peggy Zhu at Emerald Plaza Pharmacy.
News

Primed for premium pharmaceutical service

Timothy Cox
29th Nov 2019 5:30 AM

EMERALD Plaza Pharmacy’s Peggy Zhu has always had a passion for regional communities.

Living in Sydney as a community pharmacist and working in aged care, she was quick to apply for a managing pharmacist position in Central Queensland.

In this way, Peggy found herself in Emerald in 2017 and fell in love with its atmosphere. Recently she was a finalist for the Queensland Pharmaceutical Society of Australia early career pharmacist of the year.

Emerald Pharmacy Services owner Jessica Burrey said she was lucky to have Peggy on her team.

“We’re very blessed to have such a passionate and skilled pharmacist as Peggy in Emerald,” she said.

“Her passion for her patients is second to none and she’s very driven to continue expanding her skills to improve the health of both our patients and the Central Highlands community.

“The services Peggy provides as a result of all her training are a combination of funded and private services in diabetes management, pain management, and lifestyle coaching.”

Since arriving in town, Peggy has been trained in vaccination, chronic disease management, primary foot assessment, and mental health first aid.

She is in the final stages of completing her training as a diabetic educator and is accredited to deliver the Chronic Pain MedsCheck, a program designed to expand the role of community pharmacies and improve clinical outcomes for consumers.

Ms Burrey said that with the help of pharmacists like Peggy, the community was beginning to focus more on preventive care.

“Emerald Plaza Pharmacy is focused on developing services that meet the needs of the community beyond traditional medication supply,” she said.

“Our focus is really to support the community by providing innovative services provided through an advanced pharmacist practice.”

Book an appointment with Peggy or one of the other advanced practice pharmacists at Emerald Plaza Pharmacy to discuss your health care needs.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani awards more than $500m in work

        premium_icon Adani awards more than $500m in work

        News Adani’s $2 billion Carmichael coal and rail project is ramping up with more than $500 million in contracts awarded.

        More than 10 Christmas events to enjoy across the region

        More than 10 Christmas events to enjoy across the region

        News From a white Christmas gala to community carols, there will be plenty for everyone.

        More than $25 million to improve Central Highlands roads

        premium_icon More than $25 million to improve Central Highlands roads

        News Federal Government commits funding to Central Highlands roads and infrastructure.

        A helping hand for the community this Christmas season

        A helping hand for the community this Christmas season

        News An annual appeal has launched in the Central Highlands with hopes of creating a...