Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
News

Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

by Shiloh Payne
8th Apr 2020 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRINCE Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Cairns hospital after showing symptoms of the virus.

The 36-year-old posted a photo of herself in hospital on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying she was "so scared."

Giuffre said she was suffering from the three main symptoms, having trouble breathing, a cough and a fever.

 

 

"Getting tested for COVID-19 praying it's not positive," she wrote.

Messages of strength and well wishes poured on to the post showing support for the Cairns local, who responded to comments with thanks.

"I just hate hospitals, have had quite a few bad experiences in my time."

Giuffre has spoken openly about claims that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew from the age of 17 in 2001 and three times in total.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied her claims, his response to the allegations and his ties to Epstein resulted in him being relieved from his royal duties.

 

 

 

Originally published as Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health prince andrew virginia roberts giuffre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Food delivery to continue in Springsure

        Food delivery to continue in Springsure

        News Volunteers have stepped up after high risk staff members were told to self isolate.

        Financial aid available for producers and businesses

        premium_icon Financial aid available for producers and businesses

        News Emerald counsellor Tricia Laffer said primary producers and small businesses in the...

        Life-changing illness for young Emerald family

        premium_icon Life-changing illness for young Emerald family

        News Doctors say the seven-year-old is lucky to be alive after being rushed to...

        Visual scheme to help out Emerald’s housebound

        premium_icon Visual scheme to help out Emerald’s housebound

        News The idea was implemented by the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre to support elderly...