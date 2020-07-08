Prince Andrew ‘may be among Maxwell’s sex tapes’

A cousin of Prince Andrew claims the royal may be among the "social elite" captured on "secret video footage" by Ghislaine Maxwell, one-time lover of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The cousin, author Christina Oxenberg, said Maxwell will "talk" to keep herself out of jail, and may throw Prince Andrew under the bus by handing over damaging video.

The Prince has completely denied any involvement in the sex crimes of Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail last year.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Picture: Getty

But Ms Oxenberg, who first met paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "madam" Maxwell in 1990 and had various encounters with her over the years, told The Sun Maxwell once "boasted" to her about procuring women for the monster and recording their pals - and she's willing to testify in court.

The author called Maxwell "evil" and said she will reveal all in an attempt to get a more lenient sentence, if convicted.

"I think she thinks she can get out, obviously she's planning on trading (information)," she said. "I personally think she's the big fish here.

"She's really evil, she's caused so much hellish damage for a human being, she will now try and find a way to wriggle out of it.

"Jeffrey paid her a lot of money to do this, she was patted on the head, she did it willingly, she didn't have a gun to her head.

"My point of view is Ghislaine is the problem, I'm so glad she's been arrested and I really hope there is some justice and she does some time."

Prince Andrew, 60, has strenuously denied claims he slept with Epstein's sex slave, 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, three times in London, New York, and the Caribbean, while he is yet to speak with the FBI.

Prince Andrew and mum Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Ms Oxenberg, who is publishing her own life stories via the website Patreon, believes Ghislaine may spill the beans about Andrew, but she feels the focus of the investigation should be on those who groomed and trafficked women.

"He is one of many Johns, all of whom were videotaped by Ghislaine," she claims, after she allegedly told her in 1997 they secretly kept tabs on their friends.

Andrew came onto the scene in 1999, and she feels the royal, along with those Maxwell has information on, could be her "get out of jail free cards."

"He is not a victim here, but Ghislaine was never his friend, she was taping him," Ms Oxenberg said. "Friends don't tape friends.

"He may be thick as a plank, but she's a depraved predatory child sex abuser, big difference.

"I think in his mind, he's justified it to the degree that if she hadn't invited him, he wouldn't have been there."

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in Bradford New Hampshire. Picture: Supplied

She claims: "At no point would he have thought, 'Oh, this young lady here is under coercion and pressure and a slave'.

"I just don't see him as a very critical element in this whole thing, but to Virginia, he's totally critical.

"I'm 100 per cent with the victims and I want them to get whatever they want.

"The women who went through this trauma must be elated, but it is not the end of the road for them.

"No doubt they should and will pursue financial compensation - whatever they want is what I want for them."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Picture: BBC

Epstein's alleged "pimp" was arrested on six charges of sex-trafficking and perjury and has not yet entered a plea, although she previously denied allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ms Oxenberg insists she would be willing to testify in court, recalling her three hour conversation with Ghislaine about her procuring women for Epstein.

"I will definitely be there to remind her that in '97 she told me copious amounts.

"I spoke to the FBI in April 2019 and they asked me, if it comes to trial would you testify and I said yes.

"It takes a while to even believe that a female would do that to little girls, it's just heartbreaking."

Back in 1997, Ghislaine tracked down Christina, who is the Duke's second cousin once removed, and "aggressively pitched" for her to ghost write her autobiography, which she declined.

AUTHORITIES DESPERATE TO KEEP MAXWELL ALIVE IN PRISON

Prison authorities in New York are desperately trying to ensure that the one-time girlfriend of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, is not able to commit suicide in jail as her ex-lover did last year.

Epstein managed to kill himself in a Manhattan jail cell despite being on high watch.

Maxwell is now in a cell in Brooklyn and authorities are falling over themselves to make sure she is not left alone and cannot take her own life.

Epstein was arrested for sex-trafficking by the same US Attorney's Office last year - but committed suicide in his Lower Manhattan jail cell before he could face trial.

A law enforcement source told the New York Post that prison officials at the jail in Brooklyn are determined to avoid a similar outcome with Maxwell.

"They want to make sure she'll stand trial," the source said, adding that the Bureau of Prisons doesn't want another "black eye".

She'll be tailed by prison officers every time she leaves her cell and a surveillance camera will be trained on her, according to the source.

Her court appearance could come as early as Thursday local time if she agrees to being arraigned virtually, Judge Alison Nathan wrote in an order.

She'll remain locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Centre until the hearing, when a judge will determine if she'll stay behind bars until her trial or be granted bail.

Injuring a high-profile inmate like Maxwell "would be a badge of honour," former MDC warden Cameron Lindsay said.

It will be a key concern when deciding whether to keep Maxwell alone in her 3m by 4m cell or housed with another woman, a technique often favoured to help keep inmates from attempting suicide, Mr Lindsay said.

Either way, going from her luxury lifestyle to the troubled lockup will be a "crushing experience," Mr Lindsay said.

"You go from living a life like Maxwell to all of a sudden being in a situation where you're being stripsearched and having people look into your body cavities," the former warden said.

She's accused in the six-count indictment of enticing three underage girls to meet Epstein at his various properties in New York, New Mexico and London.

MAXWELL'S CHOICE OF LAWYER RAISES EYEBROWS

Ghislaine Maxwell has hired the former prosecutor who helped bring down drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to try to get her off child sex-trafficking charges.

Recent court filings for the 58-year-old British media heiress show that she is being represented by Christian Everdell, who spent more than a decade as an assistant US lawyer for the Southern District of New York.

Mr Everdell and his team were awarded a "True American Hero Award" by the Federal Drug Agent Foundation for "their work in the investigation and apprehension of the former head of the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico ("Chapo" Guzman)".

Former colleagues believe he may use his experience in such high-profile cases to get Maxwell to turn on others allegedly in Epstein's inner circle to strike a deal.

"He will of course do what is in the best interests of his client, but no doubt he will be talking to her about the benefits of becoming a co-operating witness," tweeted Jennifer Rodgers, who used to be his supervisor as a fellow federal Southern District of New York prosecutor.

MAXWELL HAS 'SECRET COPIES' OF EPSTEIN'S SEX TAPES

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has "secret copies" of Jeffrey Epstein's sex tapes that could expose some of the world's most powerful people, a friend has claimed.

The ex-girlfriend and alleged "madam" of convicted child sex offender Epstein was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire and charged with sex trafficking last week.

A former friend of Maxwell's said the disgraced socialite had explicit videos of Epstein and others.

"Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," the friend told the Daily Mail, according to The Sun.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, pictured together in 2005. Picture: Getty Images

"The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirrelled away could end up being her get out of jail card if the authorities are willing to trade. She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers.

"If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her."

The friend alleged Epstein liked to film himself with young girls, as well as others who had underage sex.

"He wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse," the friend said.

'MORE VICTIMS'

More victims of sex predator financier Jeffrey Epstein have come forward following Maxwell's arrest.

The new accusers include women from the UK, says lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents 16 of the late billionaire's accusers.

Ms Allred said that the new accusers sought legal representation to pursue compensation against Epstein's estate.

"I now have more victims contacting me who've never come forward to anybody, except me and maybe they told one relative what happened to them," Ms Allred told a radio program in the UK.

"I do represent some people in Europe, and the UK as well, who have reached out, and they would like to see compensation."

It comes as the Miami Herald reported that Maxwell was transferred on Monday (local time) from the Merrimack County Department of Corrections in New Hampshire to the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls for Epstein to sexually abuse, the US Bureau of Prisons has confirmed.

Prosecutors have requested a Friday court appearance in Manhattan federal court for Maxwell, 58, who was arrested last week at her luxury in New Hampshire, has been indicted on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997. She has denied wrongdoing.

Maxwell, a one-time friend of Prince Andrew, is due to appear in court in the US this week on charges of helping Epstein recruit women to sexually abuse.

Maxwell, who visited Epstein at his home in New York and elsewhere, has repeatedly denied she was involved in any of Epstein's crimes.

Prince Andrew has also categorically denied claims by one accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, that he had sex with her after being trafficked by Epstein when she was 17 and a minor.

Maxwell's ex-lover, the late Jeffrey Epstein, killed himself in August in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting a fresh sex-trafficking case.

Maxwell is accused of recruiting under-age girls and grooming them for Epstein to sexually abuse, as well as joining in with the abuse on occasion.

PRINCE ANDREW 'CANCELS' GOLFING TRIP

Prince Andrew has reportedly cancelled an annual golfing trip to Spain because he's "nervous" about leaving the UK.

According to The Sun newspaper in London, a palace source said he cancelled the trip because he's "worried" of travelling abroad after the Justice Department issued an official request to interview him about Epstein.

The report comes as Prince Andrew's lawyers reportedly had discussions with a Washington lobbyist who has links to US President Donald Trump, seeking help in dealing with the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Lawyers representing the prince were said to have made contact with Robert Stryk, a Washington figure who has represented controversial clients including Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the former Angolan president, who is accused of embezzling millions, and the government of Joseph Kabila, former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who has been sanctioned for human rights abuses.

The talks, which are said to have occurred in recent weeks, fizzled out after Mr Stryk "expressed discomfort about the possibility of assisting Prince Andrew", according to reports.

Mr Stryk is said to be "well-connected in Trump administration foreign policy circles".

A source close to Prince Andrew said: "This looks like a lobbying firm advertising. No engagements have been made or sought."

It is understood that an introductory conversation took place but it was not initiated by Prince Andrew's team and went no further.

The house in New Hampshire where Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding. Picture: Supplied

GHISLAINE COULD 'SNITCH ON BIG NAMES'

Powerful people connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell - including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Leslie Wexner - could be "extremely worried right now" following Maxwell's arrest - because she wrongly believed they were protecting her.

According to the New York Post, Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of Epstein's (and who temporarily managed the New York Post in 1993), said: "She's going to be naming some big names - not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein's parties - but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes."

Hoffenberg said: "Ghislaine thought she was untouchable - that she'd be protected by the intelligence communities she and Jeffrey helped with information: the Israeli intelligence services, and Les Wexner, who has given millions to Israel; by Prince Andrew, President Clinton and even by President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein's."

Both Prince Andrew and Trump deny any knowledge of or involvement in underage sex.

ALLEGED AUSSIE VICTIM: PRINCE 'SHOULD BE PANICKING'

Meanwhile, the woman who claims that she was forced to have sex with the prince said that he "should be panicking" after the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has claimed that the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein made her have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions, including when she was 17 at a London house owned by Maxwell.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the charges.

She told Australian television on Sunday that the arrest of Epstein's former partner and confidante had been "one of the best days of my life".

Virginia Roberts (who now goes by married name Virginia Giuffre). Picture: Supplied

"I have not stopped smiling and crying, happy tears," Ms Giuffre said.

"She ruined so many lives. She belongs in jail."

She urged Maxwell, who was arrested by the FBI, to co-operate with prosecutors and name those who had been involved in sexually abusing under-age girls.

"Prince Andrew should be panicking at the moment because Ghislaine doesn't really care about anyone else but Ghislaine," Ms Giuffre added.

The prince has been a friend of Maxwell since the mid-1990s and she is said to have tried to dissuade him from speaking to the media before a disastrous Newsnight interview last year.

Originally published as Prince Andrew 'may be among Maxwell's sex tapes'