Why Harry, William ‘fell out’ over Meghan

Prince William and Prince Harry are said to be on the outs over Meghan. Picture: AFP

Prince William and Prince Harry are said to be on the outs over Meghan. Picture: AFP

Things are looking decidedly rocky in the royal household with new reports suggesting that Prince Harry and Prince William have had a falling out.

The newly married Harry is said to have been unimpressed with his older brother for not "rolling out the red carpet" for his now-wife, Meghan, following the couple's engagement, the Daily Mail reports.

A source reportedly told the publication that Harry felt William "wasn't doing enough" to welcome Meghan into the royal family.

According to the reports, Prince Charles was forced to step in to ease increasing tensions between the brothers, telling William to "make more of an effort".

Adding to the intrigue, it was confirmed this week that Harry and Meghan will move out of Kensington Palace, where they are neighbours of William and his family, to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor.

But another source told the Daily Mail that it was simply a case of both brothers "growing up" and that there is "no acrimony".

"They are rare in that they live together and work together, but there has been a stepping back," the source told the publication.

"They are still incredibly close, closer than most siblings, but now Harry has married and is about to become a father, so it's a good time for him to be planning his own future. There is no acrimony."

Still, rumours abound that things aren't entirely rosy between Meghan and Kate and that the two "are very different people" but "make the effort to get along".

Earlier this week it was reported that Kate was "left in tears" following three-year-old Charlotte's bridesmaid dress fitting earlier this year.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Princess Eugenie was "upset" after Meghan "didn't attend" her evening wedding reception, reports have claimed.

Harry and William, pictured in 2001, have shared a life in the spotlight. Picture: Getty Images

Although Prince Harry swung by for a drink, the bride was left unhappy that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't appear as a couple.

According to The Sun, the reason for Meghan missing the October 12 event - and Harry's brief stay at the reception - is unknown but it came just before they announced their pregnancy and started their royal tour of Australia and the Pacific.

William and Kate, however, are said to have "made a night of" the happy occasion.

It was reported by Harper's Bazaar before the October wedding that Meghan was to skip the evening reception.

The report said: "They'll unfortunately miss part of the after-party to allow ample travel preparation time for their flight to Australia for their upcoming tour."

Haary and Meghan left for Australia the day after the wedding.

- with The Sun