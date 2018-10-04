Prince Harry’s grim warning during royal tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with young people on a visit to Joff Youth Centre in Sussex, England. Photo: Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

PRINCE Harry was all smiles during his royal walkabout with Meghan Markle in Sussex on Wednesday, but he became very serious during one moment with young fans.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, warned them not to play Fortnite and detailed his concerns around the online game, The Sun reports.

While the Duke of Sussex was happy to hand out high fives and handshakes to the excited students, it was revealed the sixth-in-line to the throne gave the pupils a stark warning about the game as they chatted outside the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, in southeast England.

Prince Harry had some serious words for the students. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Local teacher Emma Johnston said: "He was saying that it's a concern of his, children playing the game before they are allowed to.

"We were saying that as a school it's a concern for us too."

Eight-year-old students also said the royal even exclaimed "what is wrong with parents" after they said they were allowed to play the online game.

Another student said: "He asked how old we are and we said that we were eight and he said you guys shouldn't really play Fortnite."

The kids greeted the couple with high-fives. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

It comes after it was revealed the app passed 100 million downloads on iPhones in just 138 days - as concerns about the game's popularity have continued to grow.

The warning came as the royal couple made their first official visit to the region after becoming duke and duchess of the county.

Harry and Meghan met with fans during their walkabout. Credit: AP Photo/Tim Ireland, Pool

Meghan and Prince Harry both made sure to pay particular attention to young kids who lined the streets to welcome them to Sussex.

Meghan looked stunning in a dark green Hugo Boss skirt paired with a blouse in a similar colour from the affordable brand & Other Stories.

The glamorous royals. Credit: AP Photo/Tim Ireland, Pool

She also wore a cream Armani coat and carried a Gabriela Hearst Nina bag.

Prince Harry, in a grey suit with an open-necked shirt and no tie, was seen high-fiving young people in the crowd after they arrived in Chichester in a helicopter.

Their public outings last night come less than two weeks before they are due to arrive in Sydney for their first major international tour, which will take in Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.