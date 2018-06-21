Menu
Prince Louis’ christening details revealed

by Staff writer
21st Jun 2018 6:30 AM

PRINCE Louis, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will be christened on July 9, Kensington Palace has revealed.

The little prince, the younger brother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be baptised in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles will christened on July 9.
The chapel is steeped in royal history. It was the setting for Queen Victoria's wedding in 1840 to Prince Albert.

The Queen's grandparents, King George V and Queen Mary, married there in 1893.

Prince George was christened in the Chapel Royal while Princess Charlotte was baptised at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to attend. Newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will also make an appearance.

On the maternal side, Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her younger brother James and her younger sister Pippa, who is pregnant with her first child, will be present.

In keeping with royal tradition, Prince Louis will be baptised at the age of three months old.

The baby prince will be baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who recently wed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

