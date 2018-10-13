Princess Eugenie’s stunning wedding look

PRINCESS Eugenie looked stunning as she arrived at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, dressed in a gown created by designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded British-based label Peter Pilotto.

Rear view of the dress. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain's Princess Eugenie arrives accompanied by her father Prince Andrew at St George's Chapel for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. AAP

The bride’s dress featured a flattering V-neckline. Photo: Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said Princess Eugenie first met the designers when she was co-hosting an event in support of women artists.

The low back feature on the dress was reportedly at the specific request of Princess Eugenie, who had surgery at the age of 12 to correct scoliosis.

It was a moment of total sartorial triumph for the 28-year-old royal, who has unfortunately been the target of plenty of criticism and ridicule in the past for her fashion choices.

The fabric of her dress featured a number of significant symbols, including a thistle for Scotland, in a nod to the couple's love of Balmoral, a shamrock for Ireland in honour of Eugenie's mother's family, and the York Rose and ivy, representing their home.

The symbols were all made into a jacquard weave, creating a unique fabric.

She went for a classic, elegant look. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Eugenie chose to wear the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by her grandmother, the Queen of England.

The bride with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrived together by car. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The tiara was made by Boucheron for Mrs Greville in 1919, and features rose cut diamonds set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side.

Eugenie paired the beautiful headpiece with diamond and emerald earrings, which were a wedding gift from the groom, Jack Brooksbank.