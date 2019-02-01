Menu
Login
Disturbing footage has emerged of a principal dragging a boy across the floor at Manor Lakes College.
Disturbing footage has emerged of a principal dragging a boy across the floor at Manor Lakes College.
Education

Shocking video of principal dragging schoolboy

by Brittany Goldsmith
31st Jan 2019 7:36 PM | Updated: 1st Feb 2019 9:08 AM

 

DISTURBING footage has emerged of a school principal dragging a young boy across the floor at a college in Melbourne's west.

The video, taken on a mobile phone, shows Manor Lakes College principal Steve Warner dragging a student by the arm across school grounds.

Mr. Warner has since been stood down pending investigation as Education Minister James Merlino ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Disturbing footage showed a boy being dragged across the floor.
Disturbing footage showed a boy being dragged across the floor.


"As the Minister for Education and as a parent, this footage is appalling and concerning," he said.

"Let me be very clear, I will not tolerate this kind of completely unacceptable behaviour in our schools."

"There will be an independent investigation into the staff member's conduct, and he has been immediately stood down while this investigation takes place."

The footage, believed to have been taken in recent days, has shocked local parents and fellow

students at the state school prep to Year 12 school.

Manor Lakes College principal Steve Warner has been stood down.
Manor Lakes College principal Steve Warner has been stood down.
editors picks education melbourne

Top Stories

    Petting farm on the way for the Highlands

    Petting farm on the way for the Highlands

    News An Emerald mum is opening a petting farm in the Central Highlands.

    No relief despite drenching in the north

    No relief despite drenching in the north

    News Central Queensland has missed out again.

    Tennis club serves up a free come and try day

    Tennis club serves up a free come and try day

    News Test out your racquet skills this weekend.

    Thrilled with award

    Thrilled with award

    News Former Central Highlands mayor receives OAM.