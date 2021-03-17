Prison looms after teen’s 75k Snapchat scam

Kirrily Hudson told Caloundra Magistrates Court that she had spent the $75,000 she fraudulently obtained over Snapchat. Picure: Social media.

A Coast teenager, who has spent $75,000 she fraudulently obtained over Snapchat, has been given a reality check with a jail sentence on the cards.

Kirrily Hudson told Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday that she had spent every cent of the money.

"I don't want to waste anyone's time, I did do it," she said.

She pleaded guilty to one count of fraud committed between May 1 and August 19 last year.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said it was very likely police would suggest imprisonment as an appropriate punishment and suggested Hudson talk to a lawyer.

He said it was a "a lot" of money and asked the 19-year-old if she was planning on going to jail.

"I've told some people … that you may as well go to jail today and just start serving a sentence, that's how serious this is," he said.

Hudson said she hadn't planned on going to jail and had no savings to pay for a lawyer.

She said she was denied legal aid as she worked full time.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter said Hudson was communicating with the victim over the social media platform Snapchat when she persuaded him to transfer the money.

Hudson had no criminal history.

Mr Madsen adjourned the matter so Hudson could get legal advice.

She will be sentenced on April 14.