Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A prisoner has been arrested over the 2019 murder of a man whose body was dumped in another town.
A prisoner has been arrested over the 2019 murder of a man whose body was dumped in another town.
Crime

Prisoner arrested over 2019 axe murder

by Caleb Bond
13th Jan 2021 4:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fourth man has been arrested over the 2019 killing of Oliver Todd, whose body was dumped next to the River Murray.

A 33-year-old prisoner at Mount Gambier Prison was charged with the alleged murder on Wednesday.

Two other men have already been charged over the death.

Another man was last year charged with allegedly impeding an investigation and two counts of providing a false statement to police.

Oliver Todd's battered body was found at Jervois, next to the River Murray, six hours after the Murray Bridge man was reported missing from his home in Tenneyson Avenue on December 11, 2019.

He is believed to have been attacked with a tomahawk axe in his own home.

The two men already charged with Todd's murder were associates of the victim - one of whom lived at the same house.

caleb.bond@news.com.au

Originally published as Prisoner arrested over 2019 axe murder

crime murder oliver todd police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ woman’s cancer battle made her look ‘4mths pregnant’

        Premium Content CQ woman’s cancer battle made her look ‘4mths pregnant’

        Health ‘I would eat the tiniest amount of food and I would feel incredibly full. My parents thought I was pregnant and I was just waiting to tell them’

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Business owners slam Premier’s claim Qld is back to normal

        Former Manly, Dragons and Titans stars join Moranbah Miners

        Premium Content Former Manly, Dragons and Titans stars join Moranbah Miners

        Rugby League Hundreds of games worth of NRL and Queensland Cup experience will lead the club in...

        Cause of 550+ gastro cases across Mackay, Whitsunday region

        Premium Content Cause of 550+ gastro cases across Mackay, Whitsunday region

        Health Did you make it through 2020 without catching a stomach bug? Hospital service...