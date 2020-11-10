Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Crime

Prisoner dialled DV victim, made threats from jail

Carlie Walker
10th Nov 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 1:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MAKING threatening phone calls from prison to his former partner has landed a Pacific Haven man in hot water.

The man appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to five counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man had made phone calls to the victim and to a mutual friend, with the calls being heard by the victim.

Some of the calls contained threats of violence and threats to damage property, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the man had connected with Relationships Australia and undertaken a Men Choosing Change course.

"It's a big step for the defendant," he said.

"He has remorse for his actions."

Mr Harris said the man had a mental health plan in place but hadn't been able to get help for much of the year, during which he spiralled downhill.

The man was sentenced to two months in prison.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 
court crime domestic violence
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Expert claims forged signatures by the same author

        Premium Content Expert claims forged signatures by the same author

        Crime A forensic handwriting expert testified three signatures purportedly by Elizabeth Anne Turner were fake.

        Rocky's accidental mayor after shock resignation

        Premium Content Rocky's accidental mayor after shock resignation

        Breaking EXCLUSIVE: Hooper wakes to learn of possible new role

        Driver jailed over Nilly’s death appeals penalty

        Premium Content Driver jailed over Nilly’s death appeals penalty

        Crime She is fighting the three-year jail term handed down in the magistrates court

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Concerns raised over voting system

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Concerns raised over voting system

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.