Victoria McCloy, 22, and Geoffrey Bignell, 20, are missing.
Fundraiser to pay for private search for missing woman

3rd Dec 2019 12:50 PM

Friends of a woman missing in Western Australia's rugged south hope to conduct their own private search after the official effort was suspended.

Victoria McCloy, 22, and Geoffrey Bignell, 20, contacted family on November 22 to advise they had arrived safely at Bald Head in the Torndirrup National Park near Albany, where they planned to spend the weekend camping and fishing.

When they failed to return to Northam, a concerned relative travelled to the coastal peninsula and found their vehicle in a car park.

A land and sea search was launched, and Mr Bignell's body was found on Friday.

The search was called off on Sunday but will resume if authorities receive any fresh information, a police spokeswoman said.

A crowdfunding appeal to pay for a private search for Ms McCloy is one-third of its way to a $30,000 target.

"Tori's mother, Rachel, is the sole beneficiary of the funds raised and the money will be used by her in an effort to bring home her only child," the organisers said.

"We cannot give up just yet."

