A Jetstar Airbus A320 commercial passenger plane takes off. Picture: Brendan Radke
News

Probe into damaged aircraft at Mackay region airport

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 11:03 AM
THE Australian Transport Safety Bureau is probing why critical landing gear on a Jetstar Airbus was found damaged after a flight to Whitsunday Coast Airport.

JQ830 had departed Sydney on March 5 this year and completed a seemingly uneventful two-and-a-half hour flight and safe landing in the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Coast Airport.
However, during the post-flight inspection, the crew detected minor damage to the nose gear landing lights and main landing gear components on the A320-232 model.

The ATSB has opened a short investigation, which is currently in the evidence collection phase.

As part of the investigation ATSB officers will examine the damaged components and attempt to determine the source of the damage.

Should any critical safety information be discovered at any time during the investigation, the ATSB will notify operators and regulators so appropriate and timely action can be taken.

A final report is expected to be published by the end of the year.

