Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The probe into Gladys Berejiklian’s secret ex-lover will take “further investigative steps”, a corruption watchdog has confirmed.
The probe into Gladys Berejiklian’s secret ex-lover will take “further investigative steps”, a corruption watchdog has confirmed.
Politics

Probe into Premier’s ex-lover expands

by Anton Nilsson
18th Dec 2020 2:26 PM

A probe looking into the dealings of a former NSW Liberal MP has been expanded to take "further investigative steps," the Independent Commission Against Corruption said on Friday.

The secretive corruption watchdog has been looking into the alleged dodgy dealings of former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire for more than two years.

The ICAC wrote in an update on its website that submissions by the commission would be put on hold, "pending the completion of some further investigative steps".

An ICAC spokeswoman clarified the submission process - which gives people affected by or involved in the probe a chance to look at draft findings and submit a response - has been on hold for a while.

But the decision to announce that pause was made on Friday.

During a live streamed hearing in October, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian testified that she had been in a "close personal relationship" with Mr Maguire for five years, an affair that ended shortly before her appearance.

Ms Berejiklian, who has not been identified as a subject of the investigation, testified that she and Mr Maguire had shared a close relationship throughout the his tumultuous exit from state parliament in 2018 under the cloud of a separate ICAC investigation.

It is unclear what the matters are that the watchdog continues to investigate.

Ms Berejiklian and other people who have been affected by the investigation were told they would receive draft submissions by the counsel assisting the ICAC on December 7.

But a few days before that date, the commission said submissions had been delayed.

However, at that time no further explanation was given.

In the new website update, ICAC officials wrote: "Further information with respect to a timetable for submissions will be provided in the new year."

Originally published as Probe into Gladys's ex-lover expands

daryl maguire icac

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        Premium Content Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        News Queensland’s frontline responders are being sexually assaulted, abused and bullied, damning new investigations reveal.

        CQ couple splash $1.79M on beachfront home with killer views

        Premium Content CQ couple splash $1.79M on beachfront home with killer views

        Property Interested buyers ranged from all over Australia, as well as Hong Kong and America...

        ’Nothing like a global pandemic’ to boost CQ housing market

        Premium Content ’Nothing like a global pandemic’ to boost CQ housing market

        Property Rockhampton, Gladstone, and Emerald had ‘rising’ residential house markets thanks...

        WARNING: Severe storm to hit parts of region

        Premium Content WARNING: Severe storm to hit parts of region

        Weather Communities could experience damaging winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding.