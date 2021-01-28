Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Probe into suspected quarantine breach at Coast hotel

by Kirstin Payne
28th Jan 2021 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

HEALTH officials are investigating a possible COVID-19 quarantine breach at a Gold Coast hotel in which a person allegedly left confinement to visit a convenience store.

According to an email sent to local health workers, a man under lockdown at the Voco Hotel in Surfers Paradise this month left his taxi to visit a 7-11 while still in the two-week quarantine period.

The Voco hotel in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams
The Voco hotel in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

 

The email sent to staff said police were investigating. When asked for comment, police referred the Bulletin back to Queensland Health.

More to come.

 

 

kirstin.payne@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Probe into suspected quarantine breach at Coast hotel

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 gold coast health quarantine breach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient zero to heroes: Our first year of COVID-19

        Premium Content Patient zero to heroes: Our first year of COVID-19

        Health He often wondered if the pandemic he’d spent a lifetime preparing for was science fiction. Then, a year ago, it turned very real. TIMELINE

        Premier to PM: Fate of thousands in your hands

        Premium Content Premier to PM: Fate of thousands in your hands

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk’s plea to Scott Morrison on JobKeeper

        LETTERS: Question over COVID vaccine priorities

        Premium Content LETTERS: Question over COVID vaccine priorities

        Letters to the Editor What? Meat processing workers among the first to get vaccine.

        Foreign drink driver with expired licence faces hefty fine

        Premium Content Foreign drink driver with expired licence faces hefty fine

        News International high range-drink driver stopped by police at Emerald.