Probe into suspected quarantine breach at Coast hotel
HEALTH officials are investigating a possible COVID-19 quarantine breach at a Gold Coast hotel in which a person allegedly left confinement to visit a convenience store.
According to an email sent to local health workers, a man under lockdown at the Voco Hotel in Surfers Paradise this month left his taxi to visit a 7-11 while still in the two-week quarantine period.
The email sent to staff said police were investigating. When asked for comment, police referred the Bulletin back to Queensland Health.
More to come.
