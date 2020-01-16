Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Movies

Producer’s shock comment about next Bond

by Lexie Cartwright
16th Jan 2020 10:52 AM

 

WE DON'T really want to entertain the thought just yet, but Daniel Craig is about to hang up his 007 boots.

No Time to Die, coming out in April, is the British actor's final outing as the suave agent after five hugely successful movies.

And someone else will eventually have to take control of the Aston Martin.

As for who that will be, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has only ruled out one idea.

"He can be of any colour, but he is male," Broccoli said.

"I believe we should be creating new characters for women - strong female characters.

"I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall. Picture: Sony Pictures
Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall. Picture: Sony Pictures

It's got many people shaken not stirred online, with uproar over Broccoli enforcing the idea that men and women are different.

But there were others who were fiercely against the idea, arguing the point changing an iconic character's gender would be going backwards in the quest for equality.

 

It is definitely thought-provoking discussion and clearly has the internet divided.

Meanwhile, British actors Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Harry Styles, as well as Scottish actor Richard Madden, have all been flagged as potential candidates.

 

Craig, whose five Bond films are all streaming on Foxtel Now, is reportedly getting paid $25 million for No Time to Die, making him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

He is also supposedly taking home a cut of the film's profits, which could boost his pay cheque beyond $100 million.

Let us know what you think about Broccoli's statement in the comments below...

 

More Stories

Show More
celebrity james bond movie movies no time to die

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine worker not warned of lethal goaf danger

        premium_icon Mine worker not warned of lethal goaf danger

        News ONLY red and white tape gave any indication of a lethal danger behind the hatch Paul McGuire popped open with a spanner. Within minutes he was dead.

        Simple gesture benefits farmers

        Simple gesture benefits farmers

        News Six families received a handwritten card from Bundaberg State High School...

        Fireys’ big wait for ‘thousands’ of crucial masks

        premium_icon Fireys’ big wait for ‘thousands’ of crucial masks

        News Firefighters still waiting for ‘thousands’ of respiratory masks

        Seven out of nine dams run dry at Kynuna Lodge ... so far

        premium_icon Seven out of nine dams run dry at Kynuna Lodge ... so far

        News “There’s got to be some money spent on infrastructure here."