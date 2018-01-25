Prof Tony Attwood offered his guidance

There was a massive turnout at Professor Tony Attwood's ASD conference at the Emerald Town Hall.

BRISBANE Professor of Clinical Psychology Tony Attwood spoke to an audience of 350 people and explored autism with many of the region's teachers and parents last Friday.

The conference focused on two aspects of autism. The first was difficulty managing and expressing emotions and the second was what he describes as challenging behaviour that can be quite disruptive.

Prof Attwood said, "it is important because we are recognising that autism is much more common than we first thought and that they often face many challenges, and teachers and parents face challenges”.

"One of the most upsetting parts of autism is the difficulty understanding and expressing emotions, and that is a priority for home and school,” he said.

"It is a big issue wherever you are and what we do know is the level of autism changes from town to town. Research has indicated a high level of autism in towns where engineering is a major employment.

"Here in Emerald you have a lot of miners and engineering so we would expect a higher level of autism.”

Prof Attwood said he has experiences with autism as a professional and as a parent to a son with autism.

"Having that personal perspective allows you to be more aware of the practicalities of what you can suggest.”