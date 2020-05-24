Program creates more opportunities for at-risk youth

EMERALD’S youth will gain skills for the future and contribute to the community through a $10,000 funding boost.

Emerald PCYC has been awarded the Grassroots Community Grant from Hand Heart Pocket the Charity of Freemasons Queensland.

The funds will go towards new equipment and the fit-out of a new space on club grounds, which will become a mentoring hub for young people on community service orders.

PCYC Emerald Branch Manager Sgt Julia Henderson said through the enhanced program the PCYC would mentor more at-risk youth doing community service and help develop skills for a brighter future.

“The young people in the program will gain a range of life skills like painting, gardening, resume writing, interview skills, and PCYC online training, so having this dedicated space will make an immense difference,” Sgt Henderson said.

Alexandra Freemasons Lodge representative Andrew Farquhar said the group nominated PCYC Emerald for the grant.

“Supporting local young people at pivotal times in their lives is always extremely important,” Mr Farquhar said.

“PCYC Emerald plays a role in providing practical outcomes for our young people who need support to develop skills that will ultimately improve their lives.”

Hand Heart Pocket chief executive officer Gary Mark said he was pleased help to Emerald PCYC empower and nurture at-risk youth.

“Fifteen charities shared in almost $120,000 as part this year’s Community Grants round. We also received a greater number of applications with a large geographical spread, particularly in regional Queensland,” Mr Mark said.

“Although the grant round was oversubscribed, we wanted to make sure we maximised our support at a time the community needed it the most.

“Among the causes we’ve been able to support are youth at risk, our ageing population, men’s mental and physical health, and women’s financial and physical security.”

The grant was announced amid the Freemason charity providing close to $700,000 in emergency support and Grassroots Community Grants during Covid-19.