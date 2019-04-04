Program helps kids excel

PERSONALISED TRAINING: The 10 young athletes who recently underwent their first block of a strength and conditioning program at Vivid.

TEN dedicated young athletes have undergone their first block of a Strength and Conditioning program as part of Vivid's first Athlete Development Program.

Vivid coach Katie Tebbatt said the athletes, aged between 12 and 16, were driven to excel in their chosen sports which included rugby union, rugby league, netball and tennis.

She said they were being coached by NSCA qualified strength and conditioning coach Janelle Davey with each training block running for 10 weeks.

"The program follows individualised periodisation methods to strengthen not only the muscles, but the ligaments and tendons that support fast direction changes and high impact movements during competition,” Katie said.

"This is very effective in preventing injury and enhancing joint health.”

She said the personal confidence levels of each young person had also been boosted as they progressed through the program.

The energy system training prescribed had improved each athlete's engine with results being compiled after testing at the beginning of the block and final testing this week.

The training blocks, Katie said, had been tailored specifically to each athlete's strengths, weaknesses and goals in their chosen sport.

"Now they are not just a number on the field, they stand out as some of the best.

"They have all shown significant improvement in their strength, cardiovascular endurance, body awareness and mental fortitude with tests so far.

"At Vivid, equal focus is placed on each of these elements, with proper nutrition binding them all.”

She said the teenage athletes had been assisted in developing their own routines for pre- and post-competition to maximise their performance and recovery.

"With their will to win, passion for the sport and hard training, we are both impressed with their progress and excited to see the pay-off this season.”

The next training block starts in the school's term 2, and Katie said class sizes would be kept small.

To apply, contact Vivid on 4987 4994.