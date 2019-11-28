Project creating jobs for regional Queensland

KEEPING IT LOCAL: Wagners has been awarded a $35 million contract to build and operate the quarry as part of Adani's Carmichael Project, which will be located about 160km outside Clermont.

CENTRAL Queensland’s Carmichael Project has created more jobs by awarding contracts to regional businesses.

Carmichael Project director David Boshoff said the company was delivering on its promises of jobs and work packages for regional Queensland, already awarding contracts for quarry operations.

“It’s great to see our commitments on jobs and contracts for regional Queensland now coming to life, and we are so pleased that the benefits are being spread far and wide across regional Queensland,” Mr Boshoff said.

Wagners was announced as the lead contractor, delivering a $35 million quarry operations package.

The contract will see Wagners build and operate the quarry, which will be located about 160km outside Clermont, and deliver quarry materials for supporting infrastructure on the Carmichael mine and rail projects, such as roads, camps, pads, dams and mine civil works.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Martinus being awarded a $100 million rail laying contract and Decmil receiving a $40 million contract to build rail camps, both being delivered out of Rockhampton.

“We have more than $500 million in contracts now awarded for the Carmichael Project and we are reaching out to all corners of the state to help us deliver them,” Mr Boshoff said.

“The operations of the rail camps will be based in Collinsville, earthworks and civil works are coming from Townsville and Rockhampton, fuel supply is from Townsville, telecommunications is from Mackay, rail track laying and rail camp construction is from Rockhampton and many other regional businesses and locations across regional Queensland are also getting involved,” he said.

Mr Boshoff said people and businesses interested in working on the Carmichael Project could register their interest online.

“We still have plenty of other contracts yet to award, and we strongly encourage jobseekers and suppliers to register their details on Adani’s website at – https://www.adaniaustralia.com/Work-WithUs,” Mr Boshoff said.

“Through our employment and supplier portals people can also see Adani’s, and our contractors’, jobs and work packages being advertised as we progress with delivery of the Carmichael Project.”