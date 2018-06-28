Promising line up for Alpha race day

Fordham Park is expected to be packed to the rafters for this year's Alpha Cup Race day.

ALL roads lead west to Alpha this Saturday. Alpha Race Club president Kevin Wiltshire is anticipating Fordham Park to be packed to the rafters for this year's Alpha Cup Race day.

The Alpha Cup Fashion of the Field lays claims to be one of the richest in regional and country Queensland with more than $12,500 worth of cash and prizes.

Gates will open at 11am with a lucky gate prize on offer. Kevin Wiltshire was gobsmacked when nominations were put on the Racing Australia website with record nominations a total of 90 which has led to capacity fields in all six races on the program.

The $77,500 in prize money has ensured top quality racing with leading country and provincial trainers being represented.

The benchmark 65 handicap over 1200m will be the most anticipated event on the program with two locally owned Alpha gallopers locking horns, Sheer Persistence from Tom Buttons Rockhampton stable and Just One Wish who was formerly trained by Tom Button and now is stabled with Patrick O'Toole in Barcaldine.

Just One Wish is still racing consistently since transferring west over the Drummond range to the O'Toole stable and races well on the Fordham Park circuit. Sheer Persistence the 2017 Twin Hills Cup winner will be looking for a change of luck and revels on the sandy loam surface that Fordham Park serves up and will be well suited under the race conditions.

The main event the $20,000 Alpha Cup Open Handicap over 1700m has attracted a high quality field of stayer milers.

Fred Smith doesn't often venture this far west on the Capricorn Highway and lines up with likely race favourite King Max.

Rockhampton premier trainer Tom Button saddles up recent Bluff Cup winner Oakfield Midnight who has kept ticking over nicely with a solid effort at Callaghan Park in the battlers' cup over 2200 metres last start finishing right on the heels of subsequent winner Kuttamurra Al.

This year's Quilpie Cup winner Murphys Hussler from Bevan Johnson's Miles stable also has strong credentials to be very competitive.

The club has catered for a big crowd with eight food vendors in a mini eat street markets style food court.

The kids are again well catered for with heaps of entertainment on offer including a jumping castle in operation early into the evening.

Live band Bareback will perform after the races to keep patrons rocking.

A gold-coin donation is the fare for buses being run by the club before and after the races into the centre of town.

The Alpha Cup Calcutta will be held at the Alpha Golf Club tonight where fierce spirited bidding is expected to take place.