Properties sold to recoup unpaid rates

Jessica Dorey
| 1st Jun 2017 3:12 PM
SEVERAL properties went under the hammer this week as the Central Highlands Regional Council moved to recoup money owed for unpaid rates.

The first round of notices included 16 properties, however, by the day of the auction, all but six ratepayers had fulfilled their bill requirements.

Of the six properties up for sale, five were sold on Thursday.

Thirty people were in attendance at the auction with 14 bidders joining the action in an attempt to score a bargain with the remaining six properties.

A variety of properties were available at the auction, including four that were vacant land and two that included dwellings.

The highest bid of $12,000 was on a Rubyvale property that included a dwelling.

In contrast, the lowest bid to go through to negotiation stage was $1000 on a Duaringa property that also included a dwelling.

A vacant property on Victoria St Duaringa was the only item receiving no bids.

Although some fierce bidding took place, there were nobids high enough to match the reserves set by CHRC.

Subsequently, negotiations took place with the highest bidder of each property and this resulted in five properties being successfully sold.

Auctioneer Jason Campbell said the properties sold represented good value.

"We negotiated the sale with the highest bidders, which represents good value in the current property market,” he said.

"Overall it was a successful day for council for recouping some of the outstanding charges.”

Mr Campbell said it was hard to make comparisons to other auctions of this nature because there hadn't been one in the region for many years.

"It was a bigger crowd than we originally expected,” he said.

"After this auction we believe as more properties come up there will be more interest shown.”

Although the auction was the first of its kind in many years, Mayor Kerry Hayes said the process of getting to this point had been fair.

"The process is governed by State Government legislation and it gives property owners a pretty fair go to get their affairs in order,” he said.

Originally, the value of unpaid rates for the properties totalled around $200,000. "That represents money that could be spent on services for the community,” Cr Hayes said.

"Just like any business, we have a responsibility to our customers - in our case ratepayers - to recover debt.”

A total of 37 notices of intention to sell, valued at $850,000 in unpaid rates will be sent in round two.

Central Queensland News

