Property bargains and highest sales in Emerald this year

A range of properties sold in Emerald this year, including 154 Glengallan Road, which sold for $845,500 on December 17.

Central Queenslanders, with the rest of the country, have endured an entirely disrupted year since coronavirus reached Australian shores in January.

While the Queensland lockdown slowed property sales across the Central Highlands in April, sales were up for the rest of the year, with 250 property sales in Emerald alone.

The most expensive sale of the year bought buyers a well-kept Queenslander on a 40 acre allotment with full direct river frontage.

Located about halfway between Emerald and Fairbairn Dam, 1007-1035 Selma Rd sold for $850,000 on August 4.

The five bedroom, three bathroom house boasts a corner veranda around two sides, polished timber floors and a resort style pool.

1007-1035 Selma Road, Emerald, sold for $850,000 on August 4, 2020.

It also included a second smaller house and multiple sheds across the property.

The second most expensive sale of the year went through earlier this month, for a four bedroom, three bathroom house at 154 Glengallan Rd, Emerald.

Set on just under 25 acres, the property sold for $845,500 on December 17.

With multiple water tanks around the home, the house also has its own media room, a five-bay garage with extra undercovered parking and a 3.5 mega litre dam.

The third highest priced property sold on February 27 for $845,000.

Emerald’s 65 Slack Dve is set on about one acre in town, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

65 Slack Drive, Emerald, sold for $845,000 on February 27, 2020.

The home is surrounded by well manicured gardens, has a 9m salt water pool and boasts an award-winning two pack kitchen with stone bench tops and soft closing drawers.

While the most expensive property of the year cost more than $800,000, many buyers were able to score themselves a bargain.

The cheapest property sold was 7 Opal Lane, bought for just $60,000 on January 29.

It’s a one bedroom, one bathroom property set in a shed that has been built-in.

Another bargain that sold in January was a three bedroom, one bathroom house at 44 Opal St, which sold for $80,000 - a renovator’s dream.

A two-bedroom townhouse located across from the Emerald Plaza shopping centre sold for $100,000 on February 5.

It’s a well-sized two bedroom, one bathroom property at 145 Egerton St.

According to realestate.com.au, September recorded the most property sales in Emerald this year with 29, compared to April which only had 13 property sales.

All other months ranged from 16 to 24 and there have been only 15 sales in December so far.