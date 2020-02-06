Proposed partnership promises better rural education

DISTANCE EDUCATION: Phoebe and Sophie Burnett at the Capricornia School of Distance Education.

A POTENTIAL partnership between the Capricornia School of Distance Education and the University of Southern Queensland could help secure the longevity of education for rural students in the Sunshine State.

The partnership aims to improve distance education with the addition of the university’s data analysis, teaching resources, and advocacy.

Clermont mother and home tutor Elizabeth Burnett said the collaboration would ensure greater recognition for tutors and better outcomes for students.

“The end goal is a better education for the kids,” she said.

“To get there it’s about providing quality home tutors and teachers to the kids in the home environment.

“And the amazing part would be advocacy by the uni for distance ed being a viable and quality option for young teachers.”

Elizabeth Burnett, Brad McLennan and Karen Peel.

USQ senior lecturers Dr Brad McLennan and Dr Karen Peel visited the CSDE Emerald campus this week during the school’s once-a-term physical gathering of its remote students.

They hoped that, with the enlargement of the distance education industry, tertiary institutions would play a part in fortifying the model by providing professional development and official qualifications to home tutors and by researching the ideal learning structure for home-taught students.

Dr McLennan said his university’s priority was to “enhance the sustainability of rural and regional communities”.

“What we’re doing at the moment is exciting,” he said.

“We’re trying to help regional communities become a lot more prominent and more resourced.

“It’s really about sustainability for students.”

Dr McLennan and Mrs Peel will put together a report of their first-hand experiences at the school before any formal decision about the partnership is made.