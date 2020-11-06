Menu
Design of a proposed child care centre at Emerald.
Council News

Proposed plan to demolish houses for childcare expansion

Kristen Booth
6th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
A PROPOSED Emerald childcare expansion would allow the centre to accommodate 150 children, with a new building to be developed over three lots.

A development permit application has been submitted on behalf of Central Highlands Regional Council for Material Change of Use to establish a child care centre on three lots near Lions Park, Emerald.

The application involves land situated at 14-20 Retro St, currently owned by council and the State of Queensland.

The proposed development would expand on the already established ‘Emerald Preschool & Community Kindergarten’ child care centre located on the corner of Retro and Yamala Sts over Lots 6, 10 and 11 on Retro St.

A Development Permit application has been submitted on behalf of Central Highlands Regional Council for a Material Change of Use to establish a child care centre at 14-20 Retro St, Emerald, expanding the already established Emerald Preschool and Community Kindergarten.
It would comprise three large rooms for child care, offices, reception, a kitchen, amenities, storage and utility areas.

The childcare centre would accommodate 150 children on a five day fortnight rotation, with up to 75 children onsite at any given time.

Twenty-four carparking spaces would be located in the north of the site, with the main pedestrian entrance on the western side to reception through the secure porch.

Development would be carried out in two stages, with stage one to include the demolition of houses on Lot 6, 10 and 11, and construction of the new building and carpark.

Stage two would be the demolition of the existing kindergarten building.

Plans of the proposed development.
According to the development application, the long term intention is to construct another new building in place of the old kindergarten building, however at this stage the final design and location is unknown.

The subject site comprises an area of 5,098 sqm, adjacent to an existing kindergarten and park, and is included within the High Density Residential Zone and Community Facilities Zone.

Due to the immediate proximity of the Principal Centre Zone and the current kindergarten use of the premises, the development report states it is considered the proposed Child Care Centre is in keeping with the established character of the neighbourhood.

