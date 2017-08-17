Protect your pet against heartworm and ticks

PREVENTION: Warnings for heartworm prevention as Mackay reaches nearly 500 cases this year.

THIS year Australia will record more than 1000 heartworm-positive dogs, with almost half of those only a stone's throw away in Mackay.

However, the disease which is spread by mosquitoes, can be prevented.

Owners, especially those travelling to the Mackay region, are urged to take necessary steps to protect their dogs.

Maraboon Veterinary Surgery's Dr Angela Sutherland said the best protection was regular prevention.

"We recommend the once yearly injection because it can never get forgotten,” she said. "Another option is monthly tablets, which must be administer every month.”

However with a variety of products on the market, Dr Sutherland said it was important to ensure the tablets protected the pet for heartworm and not just intestinal parasites.

"Symptoms of heartworm include lethargy, coughing, exercise intolerance and poor general health,” she said. "Left untreated heartworm can cause severe respiratory disease and possibly death.

"Treatment for heartworm is expensive, risky, and painful for pets so prevention is key.”

Although the Central Highlands does not have ticks, owners should ensure their pets were protected as paralysis ticks were common in areas as close as Mackay and Yeppoon and could be deadly.

Cats should also be regularly covered for fleas and ticks.