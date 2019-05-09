Meg’s baby moment revealed ‘inhibitions’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were on full display today as they introduced their baby son to the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented their royal son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at Windsor last night (Australian time) and a body language expert has said "protective" Meghan looks like she had "slight inhibitions" about the reveal.

Body language expert Judi James told The Sun: "When Meghan used the phrase 'My two best guys' she summed up the body language messages in these poses.

"Harry cradled the baby throughout, using the face softening look of love as he glanced down at its face and even picked a bit of lint off its cap, while Meghan stood to his side offering maternal-looking support and encouragement to them both.

"Harry looked like a very comfortable, adept cradler, unlike other royal males who often hold their new babies like Ming vases although he was comfort-rubbing his own hand as well as his baby.

"Meghan's self comfort touches suggested some slight inhibitions but - as she did during their engagement - she was the one leading the interview while placing a protective arm around her two boys."

Meghan’s body language showed some slight “inhibitions”.

As the pair left St George's Hall in Windsor, Meghan's back-rubs hinted that she was 'rewarding' Harry for already being a great dad, The Sun reported.

"The back-rub is a loving leadership trait of guiding and reassuring that Meghan has used before in their relationship, this time almost using it as a reward signal," Judi explained.

"It was more exaggerated than usual and involved a rub with the hand but also the thumb, suggesting she sees herself as a protective proud presence for both her 'guys' now."

The new parents appeared tired but ecstatic as they cradled the newborn, with giddy bearded dad Harry joking his son "already has facial hair".

The eyes of the world were on the royal couple and their newborn.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's low-key announcement at Windsor Castle is in stark contrast to Kate Middleton and Prince William's baby reveal that saw hundreds of photographers snap pictures of their three children hours after they were born.

While helicopters flew over the Lindo Wing and the nation's gaze was trained on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan and Harry only had one photographer, a reporter and three cameras in the intimate interview at St George's Hall.

And they kept sleeping Archie swaddled in a white blanket and hat as they described their little boy.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished here with permission.