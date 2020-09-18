Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Protesters gather in King George Square for a Black Lives Matter march.
Protesters gather in King George Square for a Black Lives Matter march.
Politics

Protesters gather for BLM march

by Shiloh Payne
18th Sep 2020 6:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

About 300 people have gathered in King George Square on Friday afternoon to protest against black deaths in custody.

Protestors holding banners which read "say their names" have sat in the city's square before their planned march, chanting "too many coppers not enough justice".

 

About 300 people gathered at the protest. Picture: Shiloh Payne
About 300 people gathered at the protest. Picture: Shiloh Payne

 

It comes after Indigenous woman Sherry Fisher-Tilberoo died of natural causes in police custody at a Brisbane watch house on September 12.

Black Lives Matter protests erupted in the city last Friday following the news of Ms Fisher-Tilberoo's death.

Protesters gather in King George Square for a Black Lives Matter march.
Protesters gather in King George Square for a Black Lives Matter march.

Protesters will march from King George Square to Musgrave Park after a vigil.

The march will go past the Queensland Police headquarters, where demonstrators plan to light candles.

 

Originally published as Protesters gather for BLM march

More Stories

black lives matter blm politics protests

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young CQ netball players, coaches ready for state comp

        Premium Content Young CQ netball players, coaches ready for state comp

        News Several Emerald players, and a young coach, have been selected to represent the region.

        Secret emails expose ‘virus’ death stuff-up in regional town

        Secret emails expose ‘virus’ death stuff-up in regional town

        Health Nathan Turner death: ‘Virus’ decision that sent town into panic mode

        Inspectorate wraps up North Goonyella mine fire probe

        Premium Content Inspectorate wraps up North Goonyella mine fire probe

        News It has been two years since the devastating underground fire.

        First look at Australia’s most controversial mine

        Premium Content First look at Australia’s most controversial mine

        Business It’s the project activists love to hate but it's made huge progress