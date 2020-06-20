Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Crime

Protesters rally outside prison

by Hayden Johnson
20th Jun 2020 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLACK Lives Matter protesters have descended on the Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wacol demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.

About 60 protesters met at Wacol Station this morning before driving 500 metres to the boundary of the nearby prison.

Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson
Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson

Queensland Police officers are flanking the protesters, outside the prison who are chanting "stop black deaths in custody".

"We're here for you my brothers, stay strong," the protesters are shouting.

"No racist police."

Banging inside the correctional centre suggests the prisoners can hear the chant.

More to come.

Originally published as Protesters rally outside Brisbane prison

black lives matter protest prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grosvenor Mine explosion probe reaches next stage

        premium_icon Grosvenor Mine explosion probe reaches next stage

        Business An investigation into an underground mine explosion in Moranbah is calling for public input

        MP asks ACCC to investigate Emerald fuel prices

        premium_icon MP asks ACCC to investigate Emerald fuel prices

        News Dr Anthony Lynham said the State Government “shares Emerald residents’ concerns...

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business 1500 Flight Centre jobs to go as low demand smashes travel giant

        Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

        premium_icon Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

        Crime He stole his employer’s ‘pride and joy’ and committed thefts as he drove north