Protesters reveal Adani's 'secret' Bowen office

ANTI-ADANI protesters have unveiled the mining company's 'secret office' in Bowen last week, declaring 'Adani should be open about their presence and their activities'.

A media release from activist group Frontline Action on Coal group said around 20 protesters had gathered outside of an unmarked Adani office on Williams St, Bowen, on Wednesday December 4 to hold a mock opening ceremony.

Frontline Activist on Coal Spokesperson Andy Paine said 'the lack of signage and blacked out windows are symbolic of a much broader and much more problematic lack of transparency around Adani'

"This is a company that lied about job figures for its project until being forced to admit in court the real number was a fraction of what it claimed. They are a company with a complex web of shady business dealings and offshore tax havens," he said.

"They are a company being prosecuted by the Queensland government for failing to disclose illegal works on site. And the biggest deception of all is the claim, in the face of overwhelming scientific evidence, that their profits are based on anything other than the catastrophic destruction of our climate."

He said they wanted 'openness around government approval processes, around Adani's business dealings and around the true cost of this mine'.

Bowen Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said no arrests were made and the protesters had moved from the location before the police were needed.

He said around a dozen people were at the location for a small amount of time, where they held a mock opening for the office.

He said the group took photos and remained at the location briefly before leaving the area of the office.

He said no one entered the office premises.

