Eleven Central Highlands residents became Australian citizens after taking their pledge at the Emerald McIndoe Park Function Centre on Wednesday, July 29.
Proud moment as CQ town welcomes 11 new Australian citizens

Kristen Booth
3rd Aug 2020 4:23 PM
ELEVEN Central Highlands residents became Australian citizens after making their pledge recently.

Each resident made their pledge with Mayor Kerry Hayes at the Emerald McIndoe Park Function Centre on Wednesday, July 29.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the new citizens from five countries would bring valued diversity in skills, culture and ideas to the region.

“Every citizenship ceremony is a unique and important occasion and the Central Highlands welcome each and every one as full citizen,” he said.

“I sincerely congratulate our new citizens and wish them a healthy, happy and successful future in Australia.”

Central Highlands residents become Australian citizens.
