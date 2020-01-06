Proud parents excited over the birth of their ‘surprise’ baby

NEW YEAR: Clayton David John Jensen was born at 1.50pm on January 5, the first baby born at Emerald Hospital in 2020. Pictured with parents Thomas Jensen and Kelsey Rhook. Photo: Kristen Booth

AFTER a long and quiet start to the new year, Emerald Hospital has finally welcomed the first born baby in 2020.

Clayton David John Jensen was born at 1.50pm on January 5, weighing 3.67kg.

He is the son of Kelsey Rhook and Thomas Jensen and little brother to Marley, 2, and Bentley, 4.

“He’s a pretty happy baby so far,” said his mum, whose waters broke at the Emerald Telstra store on Saturday.

“The poor girl was a bit shocked,” she said of the situation.

“I was let out (of hospital) after they checked me over so we went back to the Telstra store and her face was shocked and she asked if it was a girl or a boy.

“We said ‘no we haven’t had it yet’,” Ms Rhook laughed.

The proud parents left the gender of their third baby as a surprise, like their second, after finding out with their first born, Bentley.

“His dad prefers not to find out and, being the last (baby), I thought I’d definitely leave it to be a surprise,” Ms Rhook said.

However, throughout the entire pregnancy she thought it was a boy.

“His pregnancy wasn’t like the other two but I had a strong feeling it was a boy,” Ms Rhook said.

“I actually shouted ‘it’s a boy’ as he was coming out, even though I hadn’t seen yet, and they said ‘yeah, you’re right’.

“I would have been shocked if it was a girl.”

Clayton’s middle name, David, is after both his Pops, while his third name, John, was in memory of Ms Rhook’s grandfather.

“We choose family names for their middle names and just one we like for their first name,” she said.

The parents had two names narrowed down, but finally decided on Clayton this morning.

Ms Rhook said Clayton’s older siblings had been two balls of energy since he was born.

“They're smitten,” she said.

“My son used to count to him and tickle him in my belly so he was counting to him.

“The two of them were bouncing around the bed with excitement.”

After seeing the Central News’s story about no New Year babies, one of her friends suggested she could be the lucky lady.

Ms Rhook immediately dismissed the suggestion, since her due date wasn’t until January 13.

“It’s a bit interesting considering it's the fifth day in (to January),” she said.

“I was expecting someone to have a baby on New Year’s Day.”

But she did mention she was hoping for a New Year’s baby.

“I thought the first of the first sounded good,” she said.

Both Clayton’s parents are over the moon about their newest little boy, but Ms Rhook is adamant that he is going to be their last child.