Proudly undefeated two years running

GREAT FEAT: The Nogoa Red Claws won the Capricornia Junior Rugby Union Competition.
Rugby Union: The Nogoa Red Claws took out the grand final of the Capricornia Junior Rugby Union Competition over the weekend.

Held in Rockhampton on Saturday, the grand final saw the Red Claws defeat the Cap Coast Black team with a final score of 31-15.

Coach Len Harrison said they were only leading by two after half-time, with a score of 17-15, before their kicking game picked up and they took out the game.

The Emerald team, made up of players from Blackwater, Middlemount, Tieri and Capella, has gone through the season undefeated.

This makes it a total of two years they have been undefeated, in under-12 and under-13 seasons, winning 21 games straight since the beginning of 2016.

Harrison said the team was getting better all the time.

"I've had the pleasure of coaching them through both years,” he said.

"They are still a work in progress but we are heading in the right direction.

"When you have a team this good, it's very hard to single out a single player. The thing that pleases me the most is I can't just say one player is the best.

"The best thing about this team is everyone knows their jobs and they all do it to a high standard.”

Harrison said the wins would not be possible without assistant coach Zac Costar.

"If there's a better backs coach in Central Queensland, I haven't met him,” he said.

"A lot of our successes I contributed to him.”

Topics:  capricornia junior rugby union competition central highlands rugby union nogoa red claws

Central Queensland News

